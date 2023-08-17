Uganda: Prime Minister Nabbanja Confirms Government U-Turn On Advertising Order

16 August 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has confirmed the reversal of an earlier communication order for limiting all government advertising to Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and New Vision.

In March, the Prime Minister had through her communication, ordered that all government advertising be channelled through the two media entities as directed by President Yoweri Museveni.

She had also ordered all accounting officers to comply with the directive.

However, in a letter dated August 15, Nabbanja informed all Ministers and State Ministers that the order has been rescinded.

"The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you as above, rescind my earlier communication and inform all accounting officers of the decision," Nabbanja said in her letter.

Her decision follows last week's meeting between President Yoweri Museveni and the private media stakeholders.

During the meeting, Museveni rescinded his earlier directive and allowed the private media to benefit from government advertising.

