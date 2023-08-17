Southern Africa: SADC Leaders Arrive in Luanda for Summit

Luanda — Presidents of Namibia Hage Geingob, South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, and Zambia Hakainde Hichilema arrived Wednesday in Luanda to attend the 43rd Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government on Thursday.

Also reached Luanda the Vice President of Tanzania Philip Mpango, to attend the event under the Theme: Human and Financial Capital: The Key Drivers for Sustainable Industrialisation in the SADC Region".

Still arriving in Luanda the Mozambican Heads of State Filipe Nyusi, Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi, Malawi Lazarus Chakwera, Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa and DRC Félix Tshisekedi.

The programme released by Foreign Affairs Ministry mentions the Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius Alan Ganoo and the representative of the President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani as being expected to participate in the Summit.

The Angolan Head of State João Lourenço will take over the chair of the organisation for 2023/2024 period, replacing the counterpart of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi. MDS/AL/ADR/CF/NIC