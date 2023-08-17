Southern Africa: Vice President of Tanzania in Luanda for SADC Summit

Luanda — The Vice-President of Tanzania, Philip Mpango, arrived in the Angolan capital, Luanda, on Wednesday, to participate in the 43rd Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), set to kick off on Thursday (17).

At the 4 de Fevereiro international airport, Philip Mpango was welcomed by the secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, and the governor of Luanda Province, Manuel Homem.

During the Summit, the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço is to take over the rotating leadership of the organization for the 2023/2024 term, replacing the Head of State of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi.

The Summit agenda foresees, among other topics, the presentation of the report by the Chairman of the Body for Cooperation in Politics, Defence and Security, the analysis of the implementation of the Strategic Steering Plan for Regional Development 2020-2030, as well as the Industrialization Roadmap 2015- 2063.

The participants in the meeting will also evaluate the implementation of the 42nd Theme of the SADC Summit which is "Promoting industrialization through food processing, investing in the mining sector and regional value chains".

The 43rd Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community takes place under the motto "Human and Financial Capital: Key Factors for Sustainable Industrialization in the SADC Region.

The regional organization comprises Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The SADC is an intergovernmental organization created in 1992 and focused on social and economic cooperation and integration, as well as cooperation regarding politics and security issues.

