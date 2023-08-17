Angola: Chevron Starts Manufacturing Equipment in Angola

Luanda — Chevron, through its subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited (CABGOC), started Tuesday (15th) the manufacture of the N'dola Sul wellhead platform in Cuanza Sul province.

The manufacture consists of an interface between the underground reservoir and surface facilities.

The wellhead is the equipment installed at the top of an oil or gas well to control the flow of fluids and gases during drilling, production and maintenance operations.

In its press release sent to ANGOP Wednesday, CABGOD states that the prototype consists of valves coupled to other components that allow the extraction of resources and the injection of various fluids into the well.

The project consists of a wellhead platform, with 12 production wells and a tie-back to the existing production and processing platform in Mafumeira, where the fluids will be processed and exported to the oil and gas transport system of Block 0.

In this initial phase of the wellhead factory, the note adds, more than 800 jobs were created in the local community.

The complete project will result in incremental oil and gas production that will be channeled to the Malongo terminal in Cabinda and to the Angola LNG plant in Soyo, province of Zaire.

N'dola Sul showcases CABGOC's ability to develop new fields in Block 0, while also developing the country's human resource and service capabilities.

In addition to the director general of CABGOC Billy Lacobie, the inauguration ceremony was attended by the minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Diamantino Azevedo and the governor of the province of Cuanza Sul Job Capapinha.

Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited (CABGOC), as operator, has a 39.2% stake in Block 0, along with Sonangol EP with 41% active stake, TotalEnergies shares 10% and Azule Energy with 9.8%.

US company Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas, as well as manufactures fuel for means of transport, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives and develops technologies that enhance business and industry. OPF/AC/CF/NIC