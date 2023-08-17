Angola: Head of State Praises Progress in Republic of Korea

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, highlighted Tuesday, in Luanda, the progress registered in recent decades in the Republic of Korea and the essential role in supporting the development of its international partners.

Through a message sent to his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, on the occasion of the Asian country's National Independence Day, João Lourenço expressed the desire of the Angolan State to be among the main international partners of the Republic of Korea.

"I believe that our two countries will work together to reap reciprocal benefits from the strengthening of bilateral cooperation", wrote the Angoln President.

On behalf of the Angolan Government and on his own name, the statesman congratulated the People, the Korean Government and President Yoon Suk Yeol, on the date (August 15, 1948).

The two countries made official diplomatic relations on July 6, 1992 after the opening of the embassy of the Asian country in Luanda Province in 2007, while Angola's embassy in the Republic of Korea was opened in 2008.

Angola and the Republic of Korea have been developing continuous relations in politics, economy, society, culture and in other fields.

The Asian country, which is also known as South Korea, is located in the southern part of the Korean Peninsula.

