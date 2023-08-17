Angola: João Lourenço Congratulates India On National Day

15 August 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Tuesday in Luanda congratulated the People, Government and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on the celebration of the south Asian country's National Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 15, 1947.

"I join with joy this happy moment that the people of India which is celebrating yet another festive date in its history", said the Angolan Head of State in a message to Narendra Modi.

João Lourenço took the opportunity to express Angola's great interest in carrying out joint actions that enhance bilateral relations and place them at the level of the "great potential" India possesses.

President João Lourenço underlined that "Angola's great interest" is aimed at the progress, development and well-being of the nations of both countries.

India is in a region known as the Indian subcontinent.

In addition to being one of the largest countries in the world by extension, India is the second most populous country in the world, with more than 1.3 billion inhabitants.

The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1985 and ever since they have maintained extremely cordial cooperation.

