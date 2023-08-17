Angola: Oil Production in July Increases By Over Two Million Barrels

Luanda — The production of crude oil in Angola reached just over 35.6 million barrels in July of the current year by registering an increase of 2,023,000 barrels compared to what was recorded in the previous month.

In July, the foreseen production of approximately 1.132 million barrels of oil per day (bopd) was surpassed, having reached just over 1.149 million BOPD, according to the monthly summary published by the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), which ANGOP has had access to.

In the previous four months, oil production in Angola had not reached 35 million barrels.

In June of this year, production was just over 33.6 million barrels, while in May there was a slight increase of over 34.4 million.

In March it was lower at 39,059,000 while in April the production was 31.665,000.

However, with the results achieved in July (35.631,172 barrels), corresponding to an average of 1,149,393 barrels of oil per day (BOPD), there is a gradual increase in crude oil production in the country.

On the other hand, the production of associated gas also rose in the same period of July, being 84.7 million cubic feet, corresponding to an average of 2.7 million cubic feet per day (MMSCFD).

Compared to the previous period, associated gas production increased by 5.5 million cubic feet.

Of the total volume of associated gas produced in July, 1,422 MMSCFD were projected, 636 MMSCFD were made available to the ALNG plant, 334 MMSCFD were used to generate energy at oil installations and the remainder was used in operations and oil disposal.

