Hargeiysa — The leader of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi spoke about the current political crisis and conflict in his breakaway region, which failed to gain global recognition.

Speaking at an event in Hargeisa on Wednesday, Bihi who is a former Somali airforce officer turned secessionist said the ongoing challenges will not derail Somaliland from its bid for a sovereign state.

On the election side, Bihi pledged that his government will leave no stone unturned to hold peaceful and inclusive polls at the end of his extended mandate, which expires next year.

Bihi urged the opposition and the public at large to exercise more patience and retrain during the difficult times that Somaliland is facing from multiple fronts, including Las Anod.

The leader's remarks come days after nine police officers were killed and 17 wounded after a rebel attack on their convoy in Ga'an Libah mountains, located in the Sahil region.

The spokesman of the rebel group, Ahmed Ali Hayb said that the president of Somaliland used bullets on the opposition leaders in Hargeisa, which resulted in them taking the arms.

During the reign of President Bihi, several rebellions were declared in Somaliland, including SSC in LasAnod, where the regional forces have been battling for months to regain control.

Since February 6, there has been fighting in the disputed city of Las Anod between forces in the self-declared state of Somaliland and local militia from the Dhulbahante clan in northern Somalia.

According to data received from hospitals in Las Anod, the death toll stands at 300, with 7,913 injured and more than 200,000 displaced since the bloody conflict began last year.