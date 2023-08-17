Uganda: Government Should Gazette Nakivubo Stadium As a Tourism Site

opinion

Following its renovation to meet modern standards by Ugandan businessman Al-Hajji Hamis Kiggundu, Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium has started to garner attention not just within Africa, but also across the world.

Even before its completion, the stadium has become a popular attraction, drawing in hundreds of visitors daily who are eager to witness how a Ugandan investor transformed a dilapidated stadium located in a previously crime-ridden area into an internationally recognized venue equipped with modern facilities.

Internationally, sports have proven to be a significant source of revenue, contributing to the growth and development of countries that have invested in this sector.

With that in mind, Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium has the potential to not only elevate Uganda's image but also serve as a host for various games, creating abundant business opportunities for Ugandans and contributing to the nation's overall development through revenue generated from stadium tours.

Ham Kiggundu's investment in Nakivubo goes beyond the mere construction of a sports facility; it is a symbol of Uganda's potential and its determination to embrace its responsibilities and propel Africa towards prosperity.

Therefore, it is imperative for the government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, to recognize and gazette Nakivubo Memorial Stadium as a national heritage site.

This designation would highlight the stadium's various sports grounds as an evolution of sports sites and landscapes, providing incredible national exposure and further enhancing business opportunities for Ugandans.

Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium stands as an emblematic venue, showcasing significant architectural advances that align with the highest technical standards of comfort and safety for players, spectators, and the media. Its status as sporting heritage is further reinforced by its role as a repository of cherished sporting memories and emotional values.

Furthermore, its strategic location has contributed to its uniqueness, as the renovation project did not involve relocation but rather an enhancement of its facilities at its original site.

This systematic integration of sports and business activities make it a one-of-a-kind stadium, fostering urban regeneration strategies and boosting revenue collections while simultaneously improving the economic standards of the population.

Additionally, it puts Kampala City on the worldwide tourist map, as the stadium's central location allows visitors to view the bustling business center from all angles, ultimately positioning the city as a desirable tourism destination.

Establishing Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium as a designated tourism site, there is potential for increased visitor attraction and extended duration of stay during various events.

Its unique physical location, combined with the sporting activities it hosts, can significantly stimulate tourism spending, and benefit the local economy even beyond specific sports seasons.

We must commend Al-Hajji Hamis Kiggundu for setting the bar high and leaving a lasting legacy in his commitment to ensure that Uganda attains its status as a sports hub with a 3,500-seat stadium featuring attractive and modern facilities.

Such achievements underscore the importance of placing Africa's own people at the forefront of its development agenda, mirroring at the approach taken by developed nations in the western world.

In conclusion, through the gazetting of Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium as a tourism site, the government can enhance and improve this iconic venue while preserving its unique character and significance.

This decision would bring numerous benefits to Uganda, its people, and the tourism industry.

The author is a concerned citizen from Luweero.