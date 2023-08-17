Rwanda: Governor Gasana on Why Bugesera is Under Scrutiny

After the suspension of three local leaders in Bugesera due to administrational issues, Eastern Province governor Emmanuel Gasana has identified a number of shortcomings acknowledged during a probe carried out in the district. The leaders in question are executive secretaries of Nyamata, Ntarama, and Gashora sectors.

Their leadership was put on hold for a period of one month due to low performance in regard to delivering on sanitation and hygiene targets.

In an interview with The New Times, Gasana who is currently in Bugesera for a few days, pointed out more issues recognised in the district besides sanitation and hygiene.

Among these, he said, there are problems that need to be addressed, concerning the construction of new buildings or repair and renovation of the existing ones.

He also pointed out things related to the decoration of the city, the provision of better services, as well as safety on the roads and buildings.

Bugesera continues to position itself as a district that attracts the attention of the government as development plans are laid out. The area's proximity to Kigali City, the ongoing construction of the country's largest airport, and the substantial industrialisation in the district are among the reasons that continue to make it significant.

Construction works on the proposed international airport in the district have gained momentum and there is optimism that it could be completed by 2026.

In September 2022, during the Aviation Africa Summit, Rwanda showcased the airport's structural model, a facility expected to be only 40 kilometres away from Kigali.

With an estimated $2 billion worth of investment, the airport's developers say that the facility could potentially be a great development for Africa's aviation industry.

The district also has a number of good schools and hotels like La Palisse and Palast Rock.

District mayor Richard Mutabazi told The New Times on Tuesday, August 15 that the ongoing probe on the district's leadership is "part of an ongoing process of accountability, in which all officials are asked about their performance in terms of hygiene and sanitation."

He said officials with poor performance face various disciplinary actions, such as dismissal, suspension, warning, and reprimand.