Rwanda: AS Kigali Bow Out of Women's Champions League

16 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

AS Kigali women's CAF Women's Champions League journey came to a shocking end after losing their second game in the zonal qualifiers on Wednesday.

Kenyan champions Vihiga FC pipped the Rwandan representatives 1-0 in the CECAFA qualifiers which are underway in Uganda to end their hopes of qualifying for the finals that will take place in Côte d'Ivoire.

Substitute Omita Bertha netted the lone goal of the game in the first half to send the Rwandan champions backing their bags after tasting the second defeat in the competition which was enough to be eliminated.

After the early exchanges, Omita who had been introduced early in the game scored what proved to be the match winner in the 36th minute with a fabulous finish.

AS Kigali lost their first game 2-1 to JKT Queens and they are now out no matter the result in their final group game against New Generation FC.

