Rwanda: How Illegal Miners Vandalised Rwf2 Billion Water Supply System

Eastern Province officials say that illegal miners have caused extensive damage worth Rwf1.8 billion of a water supply system in Gatsibo district. Richard Gasana, the mayor of Gatsibo district, revealed that the culprits responsible for the destruction of the water supply system operated under the name "Imparata."

The resulting damage has led to a disruption of water supply in four cells: Taba, Viro, Kigabiro, and Bibare. Among these, two cells belong to the Gasange sector, while the other two are part of the Muhura sector.

"The illegal miners dismantled pipes that provide clean water to these two sectors while engaging in their unauthorized mining activities. Residents are encouraged to continue sharing information about this group of illegal miners," emphasized Mayor Gasana.

Efforts are currently underway, in collaboration with the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC Ltd), to rehabilitate the compromised water supply system.

Thus far, authorities have apprehended a minimum of 20 individuals from the Rugarama and Kiziguro sectors in Gatsibo district for their involvement in illegal mining within state forests and local residents' farms. The district is committed to identifying more suspected illegal miners.

Crackdown

Emmanuel Gasana, the Governor of the Eastern Province, told The New Times that a widespread campaign targeting illegal miners will be launched across all districts of the Eastern Province next week.

"Our preparations for the extensive crackdown are in motion, with the official launch scheduled for Tuesday during public gatherings in all districts," he stated.

The operation to curb illegal mining is a joint effort involving local government officials and the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB). RIB has highlighted that illegal mining is responsible for forcing children and youth out of school, as they are often employed at these illicit sites. Additionally, the rivers are being polluted due to illicit mining activities, as revealed by RIB on August 14, 2023.

In June 2023, The Rwanda Mines, Petroleum, and Gas Board (RMB) issued an order for the immediate closure of 89 illegal mines across the nation, prompted by a series of illicit mining incidents leading to fatalities in Huye district and other regions.

Narcisse Dushimimana, the Head of Regulation and Inspection at the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum, and Gas Board (RMB), disclosed that Eastern Province is home to the highest number of illegal mines slated for closure, totaling 32. Southern Province is the second most affected with 20 illegal mines set for shutdown, followed by the Northern Province with 18, and the Western Province with 17 illegal mines earmarked for closure. The City of Kigali has identified only two illegal mines to be shut down.

As of August 16, the mining board has been coordinating with local government and security agencies to address this issue, stating, "Local government and security agencies are actively addressing the problem of illegal mining."

Illegal mining has also been a major contributor to mine-related accidents, resulting in the death of at least 429 people and injuring 272 others over the past five years.