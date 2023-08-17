Kenya: Malkia See Off Rwanda to Start Hunt for African Title Number 10 in Style

Nairobi — Malkia Strikers turned on the style on Rwanda, hitting them on straight sets as they started their campaign for a 10th title at the Africa Nations Championship in Cameroon in style.

The Kenyan girls, who have lost the last three Championships to Cameroon showed their early intent, with a mastered performance, winning in sets of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-17.

The team played through the absence of injured star Sharon Chepchumba.

The Greece-based opposite hitter picked up an ankle sprain in Tuesday evening's training match against the Rwandese and sat out of the game as precaution.

Coach Luizomar de Moura said he was satisfied with how the team performed, though he reckons there is still room for improvement.

"The first team always has a lot of expectations but we are adjusting the team to play the way we want. I am happy with the performance and with the set scores," the Brazilian coach said after the game.

He added; "After playing the same side in a friendly match on Tuesday, we were expecting them to take risks with their services which is what they did in the second set. We will, however, improve with each match, this was just part of the process."

In his team to play Rwanda, Kenya Pipeline youngster Loice Simiyu was called in to step into Chepchumba's big shoes and she delivered.

Despite a shaky second set that saw Rwanda's strong services trouble the Kenyan girls so much so they were trailing on several occasions, Malkia in true fashion of a champion recovered to take the set and the match.

Skipper Mercy Moim was full of praise for the young Simiyu and for the returning Atuka arguing that they had gelled well with the squad. Veronica Adhiambo's contribution also did not go unnoticed.

"I have to thank my team for this start. We knew Rwanda would come hard at us after Tuesday's friendly and we had to change strategy which worked well. This is a good start and I am confident we will grow into the competition," Moim offered.