Rwanda: Ishimwe, Manzi Eliminated From ITF World Tour Juniors Tourney

Rwandan duo Claude Ishimwe and David Manzi Rwamucyo bowed out of the ITF World Tour Juniors Grade 4 tournament following defeats to Indian Rurik Rajini and Kenya's Baraka Ominde in the round of 16 on Wednesday at Kigali Ecology Tennis Club.

Ishimwe, who won the ITF juniors tourney in doubles category in May, reached the second round of the tournament after eliminating Congolese Victor Yene Balekambaka by 2-0 (6-3 6-2) on Tuesday.

However, his hopes of winning the tournament's singles on home soil came to an end in the round 16 after losing 5-6 3-6 to Rajini in the first and second set respectively.

Meanwhile, Manzi also struggled against Ominde who beat him 7-5 6-3 to progress to the quarter finals.

Rwanda was chosen as the ITF World Tennis Tour Grade 4 (J60) host after successfully hosting the ITF World Tennis Tour Grade 5 (J30) held in May.

The ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors gives players aged 18 and under the opportunity to travel the world and develop their talent in Tennis.

The first week of the competition in Kigali has attracted 44 boys from 16 countries and 25 girls from 14 countries from across the globe.

Rwanda records the highest representation in boys competition with 10 players while India (5) is the highest represented in girls category.