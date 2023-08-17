Kenya: Govt Invites Investors, Partners to Expand High-Speed Internet Access Countrywide

16 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Government has prioritised the Digital Super Highway as a key driver for the country's transformation, creation of jobs and growth.

President William Ruto said the Government is inviting partners and investors to further expand high-speed internet access nationwide.

This will ensure remote parts of the country reaps the economic benefits of the digital space in a cost effective way.

"In addition to fibre connectivity, new emerging connectivity solutions such as satellite will be considered," said President Ruto.

The President spoke when he held discussions with @Karibu_Connect, a Global partner of @elonmusk's @SpaceX at the Eldoret State Lodge, Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday.

Present were Jimmy Grewal CEO Elcome International and Kavit Handa Chairman Africa Capital.

The Government has opened the ICT space for more investment by removing the 30 percent local share holding restriction, which will see more technology companies invest in Kenya. - Presidential Communication Service

