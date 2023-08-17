Kenya: Shujaa Coach Wambua Name 35-Man Provisional Squad for Africa Rugby 7s

Nairobi — The Kenya Rugby Union has named a 35-man provisional Shujaa squad ahead of the Rugby Africa Sevens taking place in Harare, Zimbabwe September 16-17.

This year's tournament doubles up as the African Qualification Tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with Kenya grouped in Pool B alongside Zambia, Namiba and Nigeria.

Pool A features South Africa, Madagascar, Tunisia and Ivory Coast with Pool C comprising of Uganda, hosts Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso and Algeria.

Majority of the players are new with Billy Odhiambo, Vincent Onyala, Herman Humwa and Daniel Taabu only seasoned players retained.

Brian Tanga, Amon Wamalwa and Mwamba's Tony Omondi, who have featured in the HSBC Sevens World Series before, have also been drafted in the squad.

National Wide side Daystar Falcons has produced three players; Samuel Ovwamu, Floyd Wabwire and Patrick Odongo, who will be hoping to catch the attention of head coach Kevin Wambua to make the final selection.

-Kenya 7s Provisional Squad:-

Brian Tanga, Kevin Wekesa, William Mwanjii, Lamech Ambesta (Kabras Sugar), George Ooro, Barnabas Owuor, Brunson Madigu, Nigel Amaitsa, Victor Odhiambo (Strathmore Leos), Austin Sikutwa, Vincent Onyala, Elvis Olukusi, Samuel Asati, Festus Shiasi (KCB), Samuel Ovwamu, Floyd Wabwire, Patrick Odongo (Daystar Falcons), Brian Mutugi, Stephen Sikuta, Ronnie Omondi, Tony Omondi, Daniel Taabu, Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), John Okoth, Beldad Ogeta, Steve Arunga, Dennis Abukuse (Menengai Oilers), Felix Makokha, Herman Humwa, Amon Wamalwa, Paul Mutsami, David Mwangi (Kenya Harlequin), Chrisant Ojwang (Nakuru), Fidens Tony (Nondescripts), Brian Mutua (Homeboyz)