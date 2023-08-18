South Africa: Mandoza Biopic About to Hit Our Screens

18 August 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Mpho Nakana

South Africans are set to get an intimate glimpse into the life of iconic kwaito artist Mandoza when the Mandoza biopic "Nkalakatha - The Life Of Mandoza " hits our screens on the BET Africa Channel.

The 6-part series explores Mandoza's life from a tough Zola upbringing to a star who shaped South African culture.

Mandoza, whose real name is Mduduzi Tshabalala, died in 2016.

His hit songs like "Nkalakatha" and "Godoba" are still loved by the generation that experienced his talent during the early years of South Africa's democracy.

Mandoza was the first kwaito artist to cross over into the white market, thanks to his smash hit, "Nkalakatha", released in 2000. His appeal could be due to its thumping bass sound, so important in the rock genre.

Nobody had ever heard kwaito like this and it quickly became one of South Africa's unofficial anthems that united crowds across various cultures and walks of life.

"Nkalakatha", which means Big Boss in kasi lingo, became a regular feature in our stadiums.

One of the biggest cross-genre collaborations in South Africa was between Mandoza and pop singer Danny K when they released an album "Same Difference" in 2004 and soon built a special friendship.

Actor Wiseman Mncube has been announced as the main lead to bring Mandoza's iconic rise from prison to big music stardom.

Mncube has played roles in Uzalo and eHostela and is currently on our screens as Zwide in the Shaka Zulu biopic, Shaka iLembe.

Actress Lorraine Moropa will play Mandoza's wife, Mpho Tshabalala. Moropa's career includes a role in the Ferguson Productions telenovela The Queen, where she played the niece to Connie Ferguson's character.

Other supporting roles will include Lillian Dube, Dawn Thandeka King, and Mzambiya.

