Zimbabwe: 40 Opposition Activists Arrested Over Car Rally Remanded in Custody

18 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

A group of 40 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists accused of breaching the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act (MOPA) have been remanded in custody pending bail application.

The 40 include Glenview South aspiring opposition MP Grandmore Hakata.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye complaining that they were detained under inhumane cells infested with urine and human excreta.

Through their lawyer Kudzai Kadzere who was being assisted by Tino Dube of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) the 40 challenged placement on remand saying conditions they were subjected to warrants their immediate release.

But the magistrate said their complaints should be investigated adding that ill-treatment does not mean one should be removed.

She said the State has a right to pursue its case.

According to the State, the suspects breached maintenance of peace regulations.

It is alleged that the CCC convenor, Lawrence Materege notified the local Regulating Authority for Harare South of their rally set for Churu Farm on 15th August 2023 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours.

The convenor and Gladmore Hakata then decided to divert from the notified rally at Churu Farm and went on a car rally procession from Glen View area into High Glen Road, Main Street, Machipisa Road into Highfield suburb and stopped at the OK Machipisa traffic lights while openly blocking traffic.

The group allegedly started to chant party slogans and sing.

A concerned citizen made an official report to the police.

The arrest comes just a week before the nation holds its plebiscite.

