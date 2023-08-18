South Africa: KZN Mayor Rejects Ramaphosa's Pictures

Controversial mayor, Mduduzi Myeza, refuses to display pictures of President Cyril Ramaphosa in his office.

Myeza, a member of the IFP, became mayor of Langalibalele Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal after the 2021 local government elections, during which his party secured victory over the ANC.

It is customary for public buildings to display pictures of the State President, the Deputy President, Ministers, and Members of the Executive Council (MECs), regardless of the ruling political party.

However, almost two years into his term, Myeza's office remains without pictures of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Cogta Minister Thembi Nkadimeng, KZN Premier Nomsa MaDube Ncube, and MEC for Cogta Bongi MaSithole Moloi.

Myeza explained that he chose to display the images of IFP leaders: President Velenkosini Hlabisa, Deputy President Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, and President Emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

"How could I put up the pictures of people who are always removed from their position through reshuffling? We just have the reshuffling of the Deputy President and in KZN we don't even know when the next reshuffling might come," said Myeza.

"They always fire each other from the cabinet posts."

Myeza has remained a controversial figure, often making headlines for his confrontational approach.

He has been known to disrupt events hosted by government officials in his area, often accompanied by community members.

In June, Myeza caused disruption at a Cogta event in Weenen, prompting government officials to intervene and take control of the situation.