Africa's Time to Shine At World Championships

17 August 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukile Majova

The world championships which get underway in Budapest Hungary this weekend present a unique opportunity for Africa's best sprinters.

Since Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt won his first Olympic gold medal in Beijing in 2008, Africa's best have been the bridesmaids in the 100m and 200m. But never the bride.

The world record holder in the 100m (9.58), the 200m (19.19) and the 4x100m (36.84) relay retired at the 2017 world championships.

Since then, there has been no contender to his throne. As the world championships begin on Saturday, the race to dominate the world is wide open.

And for the first time in history, Africa's best have a real shot at claiming glory.

At least three Africans; Akani Simbine of South Africa, Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya, and Letsile Tebogo of Botswana could be in the final of the 100m.

They are among 11 Africans who have broken 10 seconds in the 100m this season.

Omanyala, Africa's fastest man this season, recorded a time of 9.84s at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, making him the second fastest man in world athletics in 2023.

Only Britain's Zharnel Hughes (9.83) has recorded a faster time this year.

The most exciting prospect for southern African countries is Tebogo, who has recorded a season best time of 9.93.

The 20-year-old is among the best in the world in the 200m sprints, having recently won a Wanda Diamond League meeting and recorded a time of 19.50s in the 200m this year.

And South Africa's best Simbine has finished in the top five in every Olympic Games and World Championship competition in the past decade.

Yes this year, he is far below his personal best of 9.84 but he has recorded an impressive 9.92 and proved his consistency when he won the Wanda Diamond League in terrible weather conditions in Stockholm.

The 37-year-old also beat world champion US sprinter Fred Kerley at the Silesia Diamond League this year.

No one expects anyone to break the sprint records set by Bolt but Africa has never been a bigger threat in the world since Namibian Frankie Fredericks.

