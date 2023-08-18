South Africa: Transnet CEO Warns of Trucking Job Losses as Rail Improves - South African News Briefs - August 18, 2023

Transnet CEO Warns of Trucking Job Losses if Rail Improves

South Africa's surge in trucking that's emerged largely due to higher coal prices and train bottlenecks may end in catastrophic job losses in the road transport sector when factors ease, according to the head of the state-owned port and rail company, reports News24. Over 3,500 trucks per day carry mining products across the nation's roads, more than double such traffic in 2020, according to Minerals Council South Africa. CEO of Transnet Portia Derby said that operators in the sector needed to start earnest talks and establish a model that will include truckers long-term. The trucking industry is a major employer in South Africa, and job losses in this sector would have a significant impact on the economy.

Protests Disrupt South African Universities Over Student Financial Aid System

Protests over the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's (NSFAS) payment system have led to campus closures and disruptions at several universities in South Africa, reports TimesLive. Students are demanding that the direct payment system be scrapped, as they say it causes delays in the payment of allowances. NSFAS has said that it is working to address the concerns of students and that it is improving the direct payment system and making it easier for students to access their allowances. The University of Zululand and the University of KwaZulu-Natal have suspended in-person lectures due to disruptions, opting for online classes. Walter Sisulu University's Mthatha campus suspended face-to-face lectures after student protests. Stellenbosch University and University of the Western Cape students have marched against the new payment system. Nelson Mandela University resumed face-to-face lectures after online classes. Similar disruptions occurred at Durban University of Technology, Sol Plaatje University, and Central University of Technology, with various universities resuming normal classes.

Man Mauled to Death by Lions at Dinokeng Game Reserve

A man was mauled to death by lions at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng, reports News24. Johannes Matshe, an employee at one of the properties on the reserve was walking on the premises at night when he was attacked. The reserve's spokesperson Hartogh Streicher said that walking on the reserve at night is prohibited and that lions are nocturnal animals that may perceive a person as a normal prey species. The police are investigating the incident.

