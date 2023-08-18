Kenya, Germany Collaborate to Enhance Skilled Labor and Agricultural Sectors

Nairobi — In a strategic move aimed at bolstering skilled labour, boosting the agricultural sector, and fostering stable political ties, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah engaged in a productive meeting with German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth at the parliament.

The discussions centered around the mutual benefits of collaboration between the two nations, focusing on Kenya's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centers, the agricultural industry, and political stability.

TVET Enhancement and Skilled Labor Export to Germany

One of the key topics of the meeting was the enhancement of Kenya's TVET centers to meet the demands of the German labor market. Germany is currently in need of approximately 400,000 skilled laborers annually, and Kenya has emerged as a promising partner in fulfilling this demand. The leaders agreed that improving the quality of TVET education would provide a steady stream of competent human resources for Germany's labor market.

To facilitate this process, 60 TVET centers will be selected for comprehensive enhancements, aligning their curriculum with the requirements of various industries in Germany. The teaching of the German language will also be prioritized, as proficiency in the language is crucial for seamless integration into the German workforce.

Kenya has emerged as one of the six countries on Germany's radar for skilled labor market collaboration. The partnership is set to benefit both nations, with Kenya gaining the opportunity to address unemployment by channeling its skilled workforce towards international opportunities, while Germany meets its labor demands efficiently.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Labour Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Agricultural Sector Boost through Value Addition

Recognizing the importance of Kenya's agricultural sector, the leaders discussed strategies for boosting value addition in key areas such as coffee, tea, and dairy. By focusing on processing and refining these products within the country, Kenya aims to increase its export potential and generate higher value from its agricultural resources. This collaboration holds the promise of creating additional job opportunities within the agricultural value chain while enhancing the country's economic resilience.

Political Stability and Bilateral Relations

Ambassador Sebastian Groth emphasized the significance of a stable political environment in nurturing strong diplomatic ties between the two nations. He expressed Germany's keen interest in Kenya's political stability, acknowledging Kenya as a reliable and steady partner. This alignment in values is expected to pave the way for increased cooperation in various sectors, including trade, education, and technology.