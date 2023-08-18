Mozambique: 960 Million Dollars Disbursed for Small and Medium Enterprises in North

Maputo — The Zambezi Agency (AZ) and the Agency for Integrated Development of the North (ADIM), both publicly owned Mozambican institutions, have recently disbursed 960 million dollars to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (PMEs) in the northern region of the country.

According to the Chairperson of the ADIM Board, Armindo Ngunga, cited in the Maputo daily "Notícias', the amount will be disbursed partially and 15 million dollars will be injected in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa through the "Conecta Negócios' (Connect Businesses) Programme.

According to Ngunga, "the interested companies may apply now to access the money. These are not only credits but subventions in which the companies must provide 30 per cent of its money.'

The amount, which will benefit 100 companies in order to boost their capacities for economic growth, was revealed, in Cabo Delgado, during the launch of the third edition of the "Catalytic Renewal Fund'.

"The subventions are destined to small and medium-sized companies that employ less than 50 people. Each small company will receive amounts between 50,000 and 200,000 meticais. The medium-sized companies, on the other hand, employ between 50 and 100 people and they will receive 50,000 to 400,000 meticais each', said Pedro Paulino, coordinator of the "Conecta Negócios' Programme.