Sudan: Port Sudan - Fuel Crisis Deepens Healthcare Woes

17 August 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Port Sudan's faltering healthcare system confronted a crisis earlier this week with the death of a 36-year-old kidney failure patient, a result of a power outage due to insufficient fuel for the generator providing electricity to the dialysis centre.

Musa Takrawi, a patient at Port Sudan's dialysis centre, mourned the loss while attributing the "growing fuel crisis and the shortage of dialysis solutions" as the primary concerns afflicting fellow patients undergoing treatment.

Compounded with the scarcity of essential medical supplies required to provide adequate care for over 360 patients, among whom at least 100 have been uprooted from Khartoum due to the destructive clashes that ravaged the capital's healthcare infrastructure, the staff at the centre are yet to receive their salaries, according to Takrawi.

He told Radio Dabanga this concern is particularly pressing, considering the pivotal presence of the "entire federal government in Port Sudan," underscoring the urgency of addressing the situation promptly.

Takrawi states that despite a recent joint-aid initiative from Qatar and Turkey to Port Sudan's dialysis centre, the region is in dire need of a sustainable solution to strengthen its fragile healthcare infrastructure.

Qatar-Turkey aid

Through a joint humanitarian effort between Turkey and Qatar, two Turkish planes delivered Qatari aid, supplying essential cancer drugs and kidney dialysis provisions, to Port Sudan's airport yesterday.

As part of the initiative comprising of Qatar Charity, the Turkish Bounties Endowment, and the Turkish Ministry of Health, they plan to deliver a total of 62 tons of medical aid. Their efforts are projected to facilitate 20,000 kidney dialysis sessions, catering to an estimated 8,000 patients.

Sudan's Federal Minister of Health, Dr Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, expressed gratitude to Qatar and Turkey for this essential support, underscoring the significance of the cancer drugs' arrival, particularly in light of their scarcity resulting from the ongoing conflict.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.