Kenya: MPs Approve Formation of National Dialogue Committee

Nairobi — The National Assembly has approved a motion on the establishment of a national dialogue committee to pave way for talks between the Azimio La Umoja Coalition and their Kenya Kwanza Alliance counterparts.

The passage of the motion gives the Kalonzo Musyoka and Kimani Ichung'wah-led Committee legal mandate to recommend constitutional and legal reforms after dialogue and consensus reaching.

Ichung'wah while moving the motion expressed goodwill on ironing the differences on the issues to be canvassed between the rival coalitions.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance had earlier opposed the inclusion of cost of living as one of the agenda items in the dialogue saying the responsibility to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living is mandated to the government.

"There are five agenda items we have a brief on, there are also five agenda items Azimio have brought to the table. It is time to listen to each other," he stated.

"It is time to listen to our colleagues on the views they have on the cost of living even though we believe it is the duty of the government of the day to formulate policies that will bring down the cost of living,"Ichung'wah said.

The National Dialogue Committee shall report to the Leadership of Kenya Kwanza and Azimio Coalitions within sixty days and after that, submit its report to Parliament.

The committee will be assisted by Technical Teams from both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio. Additionally, Communication Secretaries, appointed by the Leader of the Majority and the Leader of the Minority, will provide support.

The Kalonzo - Ichung'wah Commitee is free to invite, engage with stakeholders as well as collate views from the public and engage experts, professionals and other technical resource persons as necessary.