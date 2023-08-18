Kenya: Malonza Proposes Hotel Rooms to Be Charged Per Room Instead of Per-Person

17 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Tourism Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza has proposed that hotels charge visitors per room instead of per person, as it is currently.

Malonza, who was speaking during an exclusive interview with Capital FM earlier in the week, said hoteliers are losing a lot in terms of booking through the system.

"Another thing we are pushing is talking with our businessmen so that they can open the space for our rooms to be booked as a unit and not per person sharing. That way you open the space for rooms to be booked 100 percent every day, "she said.

Malonza gave an example where couples are required to book per person instead of as a group.

"You know when you go to a room, you also pay and your spouse also pays in the same room," she decried.

