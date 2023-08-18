Kenya: AK Boss Jack Tuwei Elected World Athletics Vice President

17 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Athletics Kenya (AK) boss Lt Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei has been elected as one of four World Athletics vice presidents during Thursday's elective congress in Budapest, Hungary.

Tuwei will become the first ever Kenyan to be second in command at World Athletics, after managing 104 votes in the polls.

Also elected as one of the four vice presidents include retired Colombian sprinter Ximena Restrepo who managed 154 votes as well as former Spanish triple jumper Raul Chapado (119) and ex Indian sprinter Adille Sumariwalla (115).

Others who vied include New Zealand's Geoff Gardener, Abby Hoffman (Canada), Antti Pihlakoski (Finland), and Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud (Saudi Arabia).

