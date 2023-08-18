Somalia: PM Hamza Expresses Condolences On Death of Somali Eminent Poet

Mogadishu, Somalia — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has expressed condolences on the death of renowned poet Jama Kediye, who lost his life in Somaliland mortar shelling.

In a condolence message issued here, Barre said that the deceased had a prominent position in poetry, drama, and critical literature, adding that Kediye highlighted various social issues through his writings and poetry.

The prime minister sent his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family members of the deceased. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Jama Kediya was killed in Somaliland army shelling on LasAnod city on Wednesday afternoon and his death sent a shock of wave among the Somalis at home and abroad.

Since February of this year, Somaliland forces continued shelling the disputed city of Las Anod, where the local clan militia SSC is fighting for autonomy and a separate Federal State.

Amnesty International called for an Urgent investigation as fighting takes a heavy toll on civilians in Las Anod. More than 300 people, including civilians, have been killed and hundreds were wounded.

Close to 800,000 people have been displaced from the northern town due to conflict and insecurity this year, according to data from the Protection and Return Monitoring Network.

ICRC said it is closely monitoring the humanitarian consequences of the fighting, particularly incidents of harm caused to civilians and/or civilian property, including healthcare personnel and facilities, and continues to discuss concerns with the relevant parties.