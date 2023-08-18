Africa: Statement By the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On the Violent Developments in Libya

press release

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, is following with great concern the developments of the security situation in Tripoli, which have resulted in the loss of many lives and many more wounded.

He urges all stakeholders and all military, political and social actors to put an immediate end to all hostilities.

The Chairperson reminds all stakeholders of the imperative need to pursue ongoing efforts towards national reconciliation.

The Chairperson of the Commission solemnly recalls that there is no military solution to the Libyan crisis and that Libya's unity, peace, stability and historic international status can only be regained by peaceful means.