Mozambique: - Fuel to Malawi Transported By Rail From Nacala

17 August 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The company Nacala Logistics, which operates the northern Mozambican port of Nacala and the rail corridors from the port, has just started sending liquid fuels from Nacala to Malawi, by rail.

The first operation, according to Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Notícias', consists of 29 tanker wagons containing 1.1 million litres of diesel.

Previously, fuel was supplied to Malawi by road from the central Mozambican port of Beira, and the Tanzanian city of Dar-es-Salaam.

According to a source from Nacala Logistics, shipments will now be carried out six times a month.

"This is a significant turn of events. In July, a strategic meeting took place at the Port of Nacala, organized by the leadership of the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), the Malawian Ministries of Energy and Transport, the Mozambican fuel company Petromoc, Nacala Logistics and others,' said the source.

This operation is taking off after Nacala Logistics has recorded substantial progress in the quality of the rail services linking Nacala to Malawi and Zambia.

Rail transport of fuel thus contributes to increasing the flow of traffic in the Nacala Corridor, which now delivers ten 10 million litres of fuel per month to customers.

The source claimed that Nacala Logistics "is consolidating its role as the driving force of the economies of Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia'.

This is the first time that NOCMA has used rail transport to carry fuel from the Port of Nacala.

"We have an unwavering commitment to exceeding customer satisfaction and ensuring on-time fuel supplies for Malawi, especially during a period marked by fueling challenges and queues at service stations across the country,' said the source.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.