Kenya: Suspect in the Murder of Kilifi Fisheries Chief Officer to Be Held for Two Weeks

17 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Malindi — Diana Naliaka, the main suspect in the murder of Kilifi County Chief Officer in charge of Fisheries and Blue Economy Rahab Karisa, will be detained at Malindi GK Prison for two weeks.

Naliaka was on Thursday arraigned before the Malindi Chief Magistrate's Court for the murder of Karisa on July 20. She was working as a house help for Karisa before she stabbed her to death.

Karisa had just arrived in Kilifi from a week-long work tour of Italy when an argument ensued between her and the house help before she was fatally injured.

Naliaka was arrested after five days in Kakamega as she was trying to escape to Uganda, according to police officers investigating the case.

On Thursday, the suspect was arraigned before the Malindi Magistrate Court but was not allowed to take plea.

Malindi Chief Magistrate James Mwaniki said the charges against Naliaka will be read on a later date for directions on the hearing dates and the application on bond.

"This matter will be taken to the Judiciary Registrar to help you with an advocate. The case will be mentioned on August 31," directed Mwaniki.

He directed the suspect to be taken to Malindi sub-county hospital for a mental test and also to be detained at Malindi GK Prison for 14 days.

According to police reports, Naliaka stabbed Karisa after she was questioned over Sh32,000 missing from the Sh100,000.

Karisa left behind two young children.

