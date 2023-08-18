Sudan: On Fighting in Nyala in South Darfur

17 August 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

The United States calls on the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to cease renewed fighting in Nyala, South Darfur, and other populated areas, which have caused death and destruction. We are particularly alarmed by reports of indiscriminate shelling carried out by both the RSF and SAF that have caused civilian casualties. Civilians should not pay the ultimate price for the warring parties' unconscionable actions. Both sides must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including those regarding the protection of civilians.

Every day this senseless conflict continues, more innocent civilians are killed, wounded, and left without homes, food, or livelihoods. The parties must end the bloodshed. There is no acceptable military solution to this conflict.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

