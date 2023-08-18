Rwanda: Five Things to Know About Proposed Rubavu Port

Construction work on the Rubavu port, set to become the largest port on Lake Kivu, has reached 74 per cent completion status.

Outsizing any other port under construction or in planning around Lake Kivu, this port will significantly enhance the movement of people and goods in large quantities.

Due to its geographic location, the port, currently being developed by Century Engineering Contractors Ltd (CEC), stands as a modern infrastructure project poised to boost business and tourism sectors of Rubavu and adjacent districts bordering Lake Kivu.

Here are the key facts about the port

1) Size

Situated in Rubavu district's Nyamyumba Sector, an area experiencing town expansion, the port spans on two hectares, is and will have a capacity of 1.4 million passengers annually. It can accommodate two large cargo vessels, each with a length of 60 meters.

2) Cargo Terminal

A central component of the Rubavu port facilities is the cargo terminal. The terminal includes provisions such as truck parking, staff accommodation buildings, a petrol station, a wastewater treatment plant, a storage area, a quay, and two large tanks designed to hold water for firefighting purposes.

3) Passenger Terminal

The passenger terminal, designed primarily for tourism, comprises a two-level building featuring a ramp for individuals with disabilities. It houses a restaurant, the port's main administrative offices, a police station, security checkpoints, and restroom facilities.

4) Slipway

A section of the port known as the slipway will be established during the second phase of construction, intended for ferry and boat building operations.

5) Budget

According to the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), the Rubavu Port facilities project, with a cost of Rwf9.2 billion is projected for completion by the conclusion of 2023. It stands as one of several initiatives being implemented in Rubavu, Karongi, and Rusizi districts to facilitate transportation and navigation.