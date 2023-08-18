Rwanda: Youtubers Arrested Over Online Exploitation of Person With Disability

Three YouTubers from Rwanda and Uganda have been arrested for conducting an interview with a person with mental and physical disabilities. The suspects are currently held at the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) Kimihurura station, and face charges related to online exploitation of an indvidual with a disability.

The apprehended include Racheal Kembabazi, 31; Lawrence Mayanja Muwanguzi, 28; who operate YouTube channels named Connect with Uganda and UG Connect, respectively; and Xavier Niyibizi, 27, a Rwandan who operates a website known as Nexo Adventures.

The arrests took place in a hotel located in Kimihurura Sector, Gasabo District, RIB confirmed.

The detained individuals were conducting interviews with Elie Nsanzimana, who was born with microcephaly, a rare condition characterised by an abnormally small head in proportion to the body.

Nsanzimana's story initially gained prominence after he was covered by several YouTube channels.

More outlets would later express interest in the story. Connect with Uganda, for instance, produced a feature on Nsanzimana three times.

In one of the incidents, an interview took place at a hotel in Kigali, a move criticised as inappropriate and exploitative of an individual with mental disabilities who might lack the capacity to provide informed consent.

Previous interviews were mostly held at Nsanzimana's home in Agatongati village, Ruto cell, Kibirizi sector in Gisagara District, Southern Province.

Thierry Murangira, the spokesperson for RIB, noted that such actions constitute violation of Article 163 of the law which safeguards individuals with disabilities from abuse and discrimination. He emphasised that exploitation of disabled individuals for personal gain under the guise of advocacy is unacceptable and constitutes a crime of discrimination.

A conviction could attract a jail term ranging between five and seven years and a fine of up to Rwf1 million.

Murangira said that, while people have the freedom to use social media, they must do so responsibly, avoiding harm to others. The third article of Law No. 01/2007, which protects the rights of disabled individuals, asserts that they must be treated with the same respect as others before the law.