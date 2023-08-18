Rwanda: Central Bank Raises Lending Rate to 7.5%

17 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Rwanda's central bank says it has increased, by 50 percentage points, its lending rate to 7.5 per cent to strengthen its fight against the current inflationary pressures, among other things

Central Bank Governor John Rwangombwa, announced the decision on Thursday, August 17, during the release of the quarterly Monetary Policy Committee and Financial Stability Statement, a review of recent global and national economic developments as well as potential interventions.

Also known as the key repo rate, this is the fee at which the Central Bank lends to commercial banks. Adjusting it upwards or downwards allows the regulation of liquidity in the banking system with the aim to stabilise the economy.

The increase of the central bank rate Rwangombwa said, is expected to maintain this downward trend in inflation that we are seeing and at the end fall within the band (below 8 per cent) by the end of 2023 and around 5 per cent in 2024, even as he warned of unprecedented vulnerabilities such as climate shocks.

"The current forecast faces some uncertainty, such as the geopolitical tensions that could influence international commodity prices, as well as unpredictable events linked to climate change that continuously affect our agriculture sector performance."

In a related development, Rwangombwa noted that the external sector remains fairly the same with a bigger import bill, a gap that has also triggered pressures on the exchange markets.

"Our imports have grown much bigger than the export earnings and it is coming from a bigger base as a result the deficit has widened, and that has put pressures on the exchange market."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.