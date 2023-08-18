Mozambique: EDM Recovers Four Tonnes of Stolen Cables

12 August 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company, EDM, recovered, on Thursday morning, about four tonnes of stolen copper cables, that were being stored in a house in Machava, on the outskirts of Maputo.

The copper, seized by an EDM Inspection team, was the result of theft from EDM's electrical installations, and is valued at about 10 million meticais (about 157 thousand US dollars, at the current exchange rate).

"After the discovery of the material, the Mozambican Police (PRM) were called in. One person was caught red-handed at the house, and was taken to the fifth PRM precinct, in the Machava-Sede neighborhood", according to an EDM press release.

EDM notes that the vandalization of electrical infrastructure has been one of the company's major challenges, as it causes great losses not only for EDM, but mainly for the population, which is deprived of electricity.

In Maputo province alone, from January to July this year, 72 cases of vandalization of electrical equipment were recorded, which caused major losses to the company, making it difficult to achieve the goal of universal access to electricity by 2030.

EDM calls for community vigilance and the denunciation of any act that undermines the integrity of electrical installations.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.