Zimbabwe: Police Block Mwonzora's Protest Over Absence of Electoral Reforms

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned a demonstration which had been planned by opposition Douglas Mwonzora led MDC party over lack of electoral reforms ahead of August 23 polls.

In a letter seen by Newzimbabwe.com which was addressed to the party, police said the MDC did not fully comply with the peace and order law.

"I acknowledge receipt of your notification dated 09 August 2023 to hold a peaceful demonstration on the 17th of August 2023 at Robert Mugabe Square.

"The notification could not be sanctioned. You did not fully comply with Section 7(2) of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act chapter 11:23.

"Your cooperation is greatly appreciated," the letter reads.

Meanwhile, Mwonzora who announced his withdrawal from the Presidential race citing unfair treatment following the disqualification of more than 80 parliamentary candidates is still on the ballot paper.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, when Mwonzora announced his withdrawal, it was already too late.

The MDC party will however field 24 out of 210 members of parliament and an unspecified number in the race for council seats across the country.

This is the first time since its formation in 1999 that the MDC party has failed to field more than half the number of expected candidates in a general election.

Mwonzora has been urging opposition political parties to boycott as he feels it is unfairly skewed in favor of the ruling Zanu PF party.

Zimbabwe is set to hold general elections next Wednesday with 11 Presidential candidates contesting.