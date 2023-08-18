Zimbabwe: Police Block Mwonzora's Protest Over Absence of Electoral Reforms

17 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned a demonstration which had been planned by opposition Douglas Mwonzora led MDC party over lack of electoral reforms ahead of August 23 polls.

In a letter seen by Newzimbabwe.com which was addressed to the party, police said the MDC did not fully comply with the peace and order law.

"I acknowledge receipt of your notification dated 09 August 2023 to hold a peaceful demonstration on the 17th of August 2023 at Robert Mugabe Square.

"The notification could not be sanctioned. You did not fully comply with Section 7(2) of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act chapter 11:23.

"Your cooperation is greatly appreciated," the letter reads.

Meanwhile, Mwonzora who announced his withdrawal from the Presidential race citing unfair treatment following the disqualification of more than 80 parliamentary candidates is still on the ballot paper.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, when Mwonzora announced his withdrawal, it was already too late.

The MDC party will however field 24 out of 210 members of parliament and an unspecified number in the race for council seats across the country.

This is the first time since its formation in 1999 that the MDC party has failed to field more than half the number of expected candidates in a general election.

Mwonzora has been urging opposition political parties to boycott as he feels it is unfairly skewed in favor of the ruling Zanu PF party.

Zimbabwe is set to hold general elections next Wednesday with 11 Presidential candidates contesting.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.