Mozambique: Nyusi Challenges Young People to Address Environmental Matters

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has challenged young people to address environmental matters with responsibility, taking into account climate change and its effects.

The President launched the challenge on the occasion of International Youth Day, which was celebrated on Saturday under the motto "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World".

"Young people, organized in associations, in groups, in schools, in neighbourhoods or individually, must actively participate in promoting a green society," Nyusi said in a document made public.

In particular, according to the President, young people should promote the planting of trees, reforestation, prevention of uncontrolled burning, cleaning of beaches, avoidance of pollution of rivers by mining activity, among other actions that contribute to environmental sustainability and improvement in the quality of life.

According to the President, the motto chosen for this year calls on public, private and civil society actors to invest increasingly in the technical and behavioral training of young people so that they are at the forefront of promoting a green world.

"We congratulate the young environmental activists, scientists, educators, farmers, and entrepreneurs who, voluntarily and patriotically, have been committed to the conservation of nature and the environment, contributing to a green society", he says, adding that "the national volunteering strategy, recently approved by the Government, aims to encourage citizens, especially young people, to multiply actions of general interest, especially in the context of promoting a green and sustainable society."

"The current international reality is characterized by environmental degradation and extreme weather events caused by climate change. The transition to green economies and sustainable societies depends largely on the mastery of information and techniques to understand and bring answers to these phenomena," he explained.

Therefore, according to Nyusi, young people bear a great responsibility in the process of transition to green societies, not only because they constitute the majority of the population, but above all because of their capacity to intervene in the protection of biodiversity and the environment in its multiple dimensions.

67823E- QUIRIMBAS RESERVE WITH NEW MANAGEMENT INSTRUMENT

Maputo, Aug 13 (AIM) - The Quirimbas Biosphere Reserve, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, can now count on a new business plan focused on environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The instrument was launched on Saturday, in the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba, by the provincial governor, Valige Tauabo, who said "it will allow the adoption of measures aimed at the rational exploitation of the natural resources available in the Quirimbas National Park."

"It has been five years since the Quirimbas National Park was declared a Biosphere Reserve. As we all know, to maintain this coveted status, it is important to adopt a set of measures that allow the rational exploitation of natural resources available in the Park," he explained.

According to the governor, the management and business plan of the Quirimbas Biosphere Reserve lives up to the constitutional obligation to promote initiatives to ensure the ecological balance, conservation and preservation of the environment, guaranteeing the improvement of the quality of life of the population residing in the area of the Reserve.

He also said that the provincial executive, following the protection of biodiversity, recently proceeded with the planting of mangrove seedlings in the district of Quissanga, in an initiative aimed at the restoration of the mangrove forest.

"Likewise, we proceeded to deliver 13 cheques to Community Committees, which are located in the Quirimbas National Park area, to carry out community initiative projects, as a way of stimulating their participation in biodiversity conservation efforts," the governor said.

He added that the provincial government is continuing to work to involve communities in all initiatives aimed at preserving biodiversity, to keep intact the indicators that determined the declaration of the Quirimbas National Park as a Biosphere Reserve.