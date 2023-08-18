Kenya: President Ruto Nominates Renson Ingonga as Next Director of Public Prosecution

Nairobi — Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga is slated to be the next Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) following his nomination by President William Ruto.

The National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is now set to vet Ingonga.

He was nominated from a list of 15 individuals who were interviewed for the position by the Public Service Commission.

Those shortlisted for the post include lawyer Danstan Omari, Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Thomas Letangule, David Ruto, Winston Ngaira, Peter Mailanyi, Jacob Ondari, James Ndegwa, and David Okachi.

Others Francis Andayi, Taib Ali, Jacinta Nyamosi, Victor Mule,Lilian Okumu, and Tabitha Ouya.

The seat of the country's topmost prosecutor fell vacant after former officeholder Noordin Haji was appointed the director of the National Intelligence Service.