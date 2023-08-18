Kenya: Odinga Tells Whitman to Stop Meddling in Kenya's Affairs

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has launched a scathing attack on US Ambassador Meg Whitman calling her 'rogue' for meddling with the affairs following her sentiments on the conduct of the 2022 general election.

The Azimio La Umoja Coalition leader raised issue with Whitman's opinion on conduct of the 2022 general election for reiterating that it passed the credibility test.

"We want to tell the rogue ambassador to leave Kenyans alone. If maandamano can lead to dialogue between Kalonzo and Ichungwah then everything is good with demonstrations," he said.

Odinga asked the US envoy to keep off the country's affairs failure to which he will push for his recall by the United States.

"Tell the rogue ambassador that Kenya is not United States and Kenya is not a colony of the United States. Keep your mouth shut when you are here otherwise, we will call for your recall," he added.

The US Ambassador to Kenya had termed the 9th August 2022 General Election as the most credible poll Kenya ever held.

Whitman termed the contested election by the Opposition Coalition as credible, transparent and verifiable election.

"The 2022 general election was the most credible election in Kenyan history and the results were upheld by the Supreme Court and power was transferred peacefully at the time," she said.