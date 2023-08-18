Kenya: Why Rugby Sevens Legend Collins Injera Loves Cooking

Nairobi — For many, the name Collins Injera invokes images of a marauding and muscular rugby player slaloming with the ball towards the try line.

Indeed, this is the image that has become synonymous with the man who is the second highest try scorer of all time with 270 touchdowns.

However, Injera - who retired early this year after over 18 years in the game - has another side of him hitherto unknown to most rugby enthusiasts.

His social media accounts are usually abuzz with videos of the former Vihiga High School alumnus whipping up mouth-watering delicacies and providing recipes of the same.

Injera says cooking has always been therapeutic for him.

"Cooking has always been one of those things I do as a way of recovery...switching away from the game. It is something I have been doing for the longest time. It is nice and is something I am enjoying," Injera said.

Injera is one of former rugby internationals who have garnered attention for picking up other hobbies after hanging their boots.

Others include Dennis Ombachi a.k.a the Roaming Chef who has earned accolades and brand ambassadorial deals for his eye-catching and finger-licking delicacies as well as Lavin Asego who has picked up golfing.

Injera himself has gone into coaching and is a member of Mwamba RFC's technical bench.

The rugby 7s legend has tutoring the team at the ongoing National Sevens Circuit (NSC) and admits he is enjoying the experience.

He believes Kulabu have so far been the most consistent side in the six-leg series.

"If you speak about consistency, I'd say we are the most consistent team in the Circuit. We have finished fifth in all our legs and this time (Christie Sevens) was no different. The boys really played well and were just undone by a few mistakes," Injera said.

Having tasted a lot of success with the national team, the tribulations of Shujaa were not far away from his thoughts.

Injera gave a stamp of approval to the recently constituted technical bench, led by Kevin 'Bling' Wambua.

He believes the former Kulabu head coach is just what the doctor ordered to get Shujaa roaring again.

"The new technical bench for Shujaa is a very good set-up. You see if you start with Wambua...he's been there before...I think twice as an assistant. If you look at his type of coaching, it is perfect for the young players and the upcoming in the national team. He is very keen on skill development and also game understanding," he said.

Injera added: "If you look at Kisia (Louis) (national assistant coach), you see what he has done with Strathmore Leos...his boys are playing some good rugby. If you look at Andrew Amonde (strength and conditioning coach), he has been there...he has been part of the set-up."

Nonetheless, he believes the national technical bench have their hands full to improve certain aspects of rugby 7s in the country.

"I think in terms of the competition, it needs to go up a bit. The teams that are dominating are those that have some kind of structure at club level. Kabras are playing well...they manage to train in the morning and in the evening. KCB as well...they are in that kind of professional set-up and I think you can see they are performing well," Injera said.

He continued: "We need to work on the skill level for some or most of the teams. If you look at some of the teams, they are playing well, yes...but now the skill level needs to improve. I think that is something we as coaches need to really focus on so that when we bring the kids up to the national level, they have to do too much...instead of now trying to teach these skills at the national team."

Injera's Mwamba finished fifth at the past weekend's Christie Sevens after a 14-7 win over archrivals Kenya Harlequin at the latter's RFUEA Grounds.

They lie sixth on the NSC standings with 52 points, 28 behind leaders Kabras Sugar RFC.