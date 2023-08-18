Kenya: Vihiga Farmer Wins Sh1 Million Omoka na EPL Grand Prize

Vihiga — A farmer from Vihiga county has become the second winner of the Omoka na EPL grand prize by Odibets.

Samson Ojuang was handed a massive surprise when comedian Awinja and Radio Presenter Fred Arocho visited his home to deliver the Odibets cheque.

"This has caught me by surprise, winning Sh1 million has never crossed my mind, I always place bets on English Premier League games and it is through the Omoka na EPL promo that I have won this money," said Ojuang as he received his cheque.

An elated Ojuang said that he would use the money to expand his famring business and buy more cows.

This comes barely a week after Muema Mwalimu, a mechanic based in Mombasa County, won the first Omoka na EPL grand prize on Odibets.

The Mombasa-based mechanic divulged that he would invest the money in his garage and support the wife's salon business.

Leading sports betting site Odibets launched the one-of-a-kind promo dubbed "Omoka na EPL" to ensure punters win for simply placing bets throughout the EPL season.

For punters who want to partivciaple in promotion, they will be required to place a cash bet on at least one or more EPL football games using a stake of Sh50 or more.

They will automatically enter into the draw that will enable them to win various daily and weekly prizes.

Winners will receive their various prizes (cash) credited to their OdiBets' accounts. There will be 500 winners getting Sh500 each, five weekly winners of Sh20,000 each and two grand winners of Sh1mn each.