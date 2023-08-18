Kenya: Mackenzie's Good News, Odero's Newlife Among 5 Churches Deregistered

Nairobi — Churches belonging to controversial preachers-Ezekiel Mackenzie and Paul Odero-are among five deregistered in the latest crackdown by the government.

Mackenzie's Goodnews International Ministries and Odero's Newlife Prayer Centre and Church were deregistered recently but the Gazette Notice was only made public on Friday.

Registrar of Societies Maria Nyariki, said the cancellation of their registration certificates was done on May 19th via a Gazette Notice.

Self-proclaimed evangelical pastor Mackenzie has been under investigation since May, following accusations that he encouraged approximately more than 400 of his followers to starve themselves to death.

Evangelist Odero, who was taken into custody in April, faced allegations of public indoctrination and claims that his church is involved in occult practices.

Additionally, other institutions affected by the deregistration include Theophilus Church, Helicopter of Christ Church, Royal Park Home Owners Estate Association Langata, and Kings Outreach Church.