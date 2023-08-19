Ethiopia's Stars Descend On Budapest

opinion

The 19th World Athletics Championships kick off tomorrow in Budapest, and all eyes are on Team Ethiopia which is poised to make waves on the global stage. With a contingent of 35 athletes, Ethiopia is tipped by World Athletics to haul in over 10 pieces of hardware in the competition.

Led by an exceptional track and field stars, Ethiopia will compete across six different events, putting on a clinic in both the men's and women's competitions. Among the Ethiopian crew, four of them previously struck gold at last year's championships in Oregon, underscoring the nation's talent for churning out world-beaters.

In an effort to bring glory to the country, Ethiopia is fielding a diverse squad consisting of 19 females and 16 males. While the women will contest in the 800m championship, both genders will be represented in the remaining races, like the 1,500m, 3,000m steeplechase, 5,000m, 10,000m, and the grueling marathon.

Ethiopia has a rich history on the world athletics scene, with their names etched in nearly every championship since the starting gun first went off. The outstanding accomplishments include a formidable haul of 33 golds, 34 silvers, and 28 bronzes, putting them sixth in global rankings. In Africa, Ethiopia reigns as the second most decorated nation, nipping at the heels of neighboring Kenya.

Team Ethiopia is expected to rack up plenty of medals during this installment of the World Athletics Championships. The nation's athletes are primed to excel on the international stage. As the birthplace of renowned runners, Ethiopia has become synonymous with excellence in the sport.

With their sights locked on victory, the athletes are determined to bring glory to their nation and make their mark in Budapest. As the events unfold, the world eagerly awaits the athletic brilliance and remarkable achievements that the Ethiopian delegation will undoubtedly display on the track and field.

Daniel Nigussie