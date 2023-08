Nairobi — South Sudan President Salva Kiir has held talks with Kenya's President William Ruto during a visit to Nairobi.

Kiir arrived in Nairobi on Saturday and headed straight to State House, for the bilateral meeting, officials said.

Kenya's President Willliam Ruto welcomes his South Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir to State House, Nairobi on August 19, 2023. /PCS.

