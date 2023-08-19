Kenya: Odinga Jets Off to UK to Rest After Turbulent Political Week

19 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Azimio leader Raila Odinga has left the country for the United Kingdom in what his office described as a private and business trip.

His Spokesman Denis Onyango said the former Prime Minister will also use the trip to rest.

"During his stay in the UK, he will meet friends, family members and business associates, he will also use his stay in the UK to rest and relax which he doesn't do enough back at home," his Spokesman Denis Onyango said.

Odinga left the country after a turbulent political week, in which he was angered by US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman's remarks that last year's election as "free and fair."

These remarks angered Odinga who asked Whitman to "stop interfering in Kenya's affairs" or risk a recall.

President William Ruto and his Deputy Gachagua have told Odinga off, saying he still suffers from a denial of the poll outcome.

