Somalia: Police, Military Clash in Mogadishu - Several Reported Killed

Mogadishu — A battle that lasted for almost 10 hours occurred in Dharkenley district within Mogadishu between the police forces and a Somali military general's guards.

According to the reports, the forces under the command of General Shegow and the paramilitary Police which ceased on Saturday morning left several people dead or wounded.

"The fighting broke out last night at around 9:00 p.m. and has been going on until the morning in Kawo Godey neighborhood in Dharkeenlee district," said a resident.

There have been various losses as a result of the clash, although it is not possible to confirm the total loss. However, the police are expected to release the casualty figures.

The latest reports indicate that the situation is calm after the police forces led by the Banadir Regional Commander Moalim Mahdi arrested General Shegow unharmed.

It is the heaviest battle between two factions within government forces in Mogadishu since President Hassan Sheikh was elected in May last year by the parliament in an indirect vote.