Zimbabwe: 19 Police Recruits Arrested for Assaulting Civilians in Harare's CBD

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) officers Friday night went berserk in Harare's Central Business District (CBD) as they indiscriminately beat people sending shivers down the spine of many ahead of general elections slated for this week.

The usually busy downtown area of Harare was turned upside down by the ZRP officers who were clad in civilian clothes who wantonly beat people.

Shops and other businesses were prematurely closed as the police officers went on a rampage.

ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying that 19 officers have been arrested.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are currently underway in connection with the unruly conduct exhibited by some Police recruits in Harare Central Business District on 18th August 2023 between 1830 hours and 1930 hours.

"Nineteen (19) Police recruits have been arrested and will face the due processes of the law.

"The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone violent behaviour by any police officer and assures the public of the professionalism of police officers as they interact with the people of Zimbabwe and visitors," said Nyathi.

This comes as Zimbabwe is bracing for general elections which will be held on Wednesday.

Thursday, ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga told election observer missions that his officers will carry their mandate in a peaceful manner before, during and after elections.