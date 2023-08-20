Kenya: No Medals for Kenya As Ethiopia Sweeps Women's 10k At Worlds

Nairobi — Kenya missed out on a medal in the women's 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships for the first time since 2007, as Ethiopia swept the medals, with Gudaf Tsegay clinching gold in an eventful race.

Tsegay sprinted for gold, leading compatriots Letesenbet Gidey and Ejgayehu Taye for silver and bronze after Netherlands' Sifan Hassan slipped and fell barely 50m to the finish line as she was leading.

Hassan is seeking a historic treble with the 10,000m, 5,000m and 1500m, and with the 10k gone, she will now hope for better luck in the other two.

Gidey clocked 31:27.18 as she steamed past Hassan sprawling on the floor and world record holder Gidey followed in second, with a season's fastest time of 31:28.16. Taye earned bronze in 31:28.31.

Irene Kimais was Kenyas's best performer in the race, coming home a distant fourth in 31:32.19, also her fastest time this season.

Agnes Jebet finished sixth while Grace Nawowuna, the third fastest woman in the world this year, finished a dissapiinting ninth.