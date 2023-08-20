Rwanda: 'Angry' APR FC Fans Want Under Pressure Froger Sacked

APR FC fans are not pleased with the output of new head coach Thierry Froger and want him out of their club.

The French man has endured a poor start to the season with APR FC and the fans have started to question his tactics as they call on the club hierarchy to sack him.

Since Froger took charge in July, the military side managed just one win from the past four matches, losing one against bitter rivals Rayon Sports in the Super Cup and drawing twice including a goalless draw against Mukura in the preseason.

The last straw which broke the camel's back was at the Kigali Pele Stadium on Saturday, August 19, when APR FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Somalian minnows Gaadiidka FC in the CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg.

APR looked clueless throughout the encounter and now the fans are calling for Froger to be sacked and bring back their former tactician Adil Mohammed.

In Froger, APR signed a coach who they hoped could take them to at least the group stages. However, his coaching teaching tactics and how he lines the team up is increasingly becoming a cause of concern.

The fans kept faith in him even after he lost 3-0 to Rayon Sports in the Super Cup but a draw against Gaadiidka has become difficult to take.

A section of angry fans were seen booing Froger after the match and singing,"We don't have a coach! We don't have a coach! May he leave! May he leave!"

APR will face Gaadiidka FC at the same venue on Thursday, August 24, in a game that will not only determine who will face Egyptian side Pyramids in the next round but also define Froger's future at the club.